Man hospitalised after stabbing incident on High Street

The area around the site of the stabbing remained cordoned off as forensic work continued.

West Midlands Police and Ambulance Service were called to the High Street in Digbeth around 11.15pm on Friday after reports of a man being stabbed.

They found a 40-year-old man near to Allison Street and High Street requiring treatment and the area around was sealed off as forensic officers examined it.

The man was taken to hospital with stab wounds not believed to be life-threatening and West Midlands Police confirmed that he was expected to leave hospital later on Saturday.

Two men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, with a 29-year-old from Erdington and a 43-year-old of no fixed address still in custody.

The area around Allison Street and High Street remains closed as forensic work continues.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve arrested two men after a 40-year-old man was stabbed near to Allison Street and High Street, Digbeth.

"The 29-year-old from Erdington and the 43-year-old of no fixed address are being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

"Both were arrested soon after the attack which happened at around 11.15pm on Friday 22 April.

"Part of the road is sealed off while we forensically examine the area. It will reopen as soon as possible.

"Thankfully, the man who was stabbed is expected to leave hospital later today.

"We’ve spoken to witnesses and are reviewing CCTV.