Commonwealth celebrated as 2022 Games stadium nears completion

Schoolchildren, athletes and civic leaders alike cheer for the Commonwealth at Alexander Stadium

Alexander Stadium in Perry Barr hosted the event, which marked Commonwealth Day and gave those in attendance a chance to see the stadium as the final construction works continued ahead of the start of the games on July 28.

It also provided an opportunity to celebrate the 72 territories and nations of the Commonwealth, with each represented by a school child from the city who carried a flag as part of a special procession along the newly-laid running track.

They were led around the track by Lord Mayor of Birmingham Councillor Muhammad Afzal, Birmingham 2022 CEO Ian Reid, Councillor Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council and past and present members of Birchfield Harriers, who train at the stadium.

The stadium will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the Games, as well as a full athletics programme, and will house up to 30,000 spectators at each Commonwealth Games session, before reverting to a permanent capacity of around 18,000 post-games.

Games CEO Ian Reid said it was very significant to be able to mark Commonwealth Day at the showpiece venue.

He said: "It's 136 days to go to the opening ceremony of the games and the Commonwealth Games really do shine a spotlight on the Commonwealth and the biggest manifestation of that is the games being right here in Birmingham.

"We're delighted to be here at Alexander Stadium and we've see some incredible progress here, with the main work nearly complete and the temporary overlays going in, so it's going to be a venue fit for a special opening and closing ceremony and the athletics programme.

"It's been great to have the kids here today and it's really shown the diversity of the Commonwealth and I think the Commonwealth Games Federation president summed it up very well when she said she believed this was the Commonwealth City, so I think it'll be a great celebration."

Mudasir Hotta and Maryan Mohammed Hadi celebrate Commonwealth Day with athletes Tobie Watson, Ashia Hansen, Rhiana Burrell, and Kelly Sotherton

As well as members of the organising group and city council, there were several Commonwealth Games gold medallists in attendance, including 2002 Triple Jump gold medallist Ashia Hansen and 2006 Heptathlon gold medallist and Team England athletics leader Kelly Sotherton.

Both said it meant a lot to be at the event to celebrate the Commonwealth and also see the stadium they used to compete in.

2006 Heptathlon gold medallist Kelly Sotherton said it meant a lot to be at the stadium and celebrating the Commonwealth

Kelly Sotherton said: "It means a lot because the Commonwealth Games are only every four years and it's part of a massive year with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, so to be able to come to Birmingham and celebrate Commonwealth Day is just a nice feeling.

"The whole area's involved in the games and that's how it should be as it focuses on the whole region, not just Birmingham, and it helps to generate and give support to the wider community, which is so empowering."

Ashia Hansen said: "It's been really lovely to be here as I haven't been involved in the Commonwealth Games at all, so to see the stadium having changed so much and to be able to look forward to a home games is awesome.