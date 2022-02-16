Midlands charities unite for fire and ice extravaganza

Acorns Children’s Hospice and LoveBrum have teamed up to bring a Fire and Ice Walk extravaganza to Birmingham next month

Acorns Children’s Hospice, which has a hospice in Walsall, and LoveBrum have teamed up to host the event on March 11.

The event at Millennium Point will see fearless fundraisers walk over hot coals or broken glass in aid of the causes.

Zoe Baggott, senior manager for area and events at Acorns, said: “We’re thrilled to join forces with LoveBrum to bring you the big Brummie bash you’ve all been waiting for. This your chance to do something amazing and help two local charities continue our work in the community.

“Acorns relies on money raised through events like this to fund our lifeline care and support for life-limited and life-threatened children. By joining #TeamFire or #TeamIce you’ll be helping us be there for every child and family that needs us.”

Once the fire and ice walks are complete, the evening will continue with celebrations, fun, food, and entertainment, all in aid of Acorns and LoveBrum.

Rebecca Simkiss-Walker, chair of LoveBrum, said: “The last 18 months have been extremely difficult for so many, and the charitable sector has been deeply affected by the pandemic.

"Yet, during this time of struggle at LoveBrum we have heard so many inspirational stories of those who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to do what they can to help others in need.

“Now, with in-person events starting to make a comeback, and as we look to the future, we are thrilled to be working alongside the amazing team at Acorns Children’s Hospice to host the 2022 Fire and Ice Walk on March 11 at the iconic Millennium Point.

“We look forward to welcoming our guests to the event, and with so much on offer, from great food vendors to family fun, there will be something for all the family to enjoy, all whilst raising vital funds for two local charities who do so much for our region, ensuring we can carry on building a better Brum.

“The evening is set to be an amazing celebration of both our city and the power of collaboration, and a fun-filled experience for both spectators and participants alike – we can’t wait.”

Acorns Children’s Hospice provides specialist palliative care for life-limited and life-threatened children and support for their families from its three hospices, based in Birmingham, Walsall and Worcester, and in the community.

In the past year the charity has cared for more than 700 children and almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

It cost Acorns £27,000 a day to provides its lifeline care and support, the bulk of which comes from fundraising and donations.

LoveBrum is a registered charity which supports hidden gem projects across Birmingham that are often volunteer led and that deliver real change.

Registration for each of the fire and ice walks is £40, with a minimum sponsorship requirement of £150.

Included in the price is the daring walk of your choice, an exclusive event T-shirt, a fundraising pack and wristband for entry into the event village.

Spectator tickets, available on a first-come first-served basis, are £10.

General entry is £5 for adults and children under 16 are free.