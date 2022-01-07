Spaghetti Junction set to close overnight for maintenance work

Work is set to begin on Spaghetti Junction to help maintain the structure

National Highways is starting the overnight maintenance scheme at the M6 Gravelly Hill Interchange (also known as Spaghetti Junction) to help keep it safe for drivers for years to come.

2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the junction first opening to motorists, and today it carries the weight of more than 200,000 vehicles daily.

The comprehensive scheme is worth £300,000 and includes resurfacing of the road and repairs to 10 joints which are designed to allow movement of the structure.

The overnight work is taking place from Monday, January 17 until March when the road is quieter, to help keep disruption to a minimum.

National Highways programme delivery manager Jess Kenny said: "This repair scheme is an essential part of keeping the road safe for the tens of thousands of vehicles that use it every day.

"It’s been 50 years since the road first opened to motorists and this planned maintenance work means we can ensure it remains safe years to come.

"We have an ongoing detailed and methodical maintenance regime in place at Spaghetti Junction most of which goes unseen to passing motorists as it’s underneath the road.

"However, there are some instances where we need to close the road to vehicles to keep our repair teams safe while works takes place.

"We have planned this work carefully to ensure that we can keep disruption to a minimum and we’d urge drivers to follow the diversion route that is in place during the closure."

The overnight maintenance work will be delivered over two overlapping periods.

From January 17 to February 14, the M6 junction 6 northbound to Salford Circus slip road will be closed from 9pm to 5am, while the southbound carriageway will be closed from January 31 to March 4 within junction 6 from 9pm to 5pm.