Pedestrian killed in bus collision in Birmingham

Emergency services were called at 3.44am on Tuesday to reports of a man who had collided with a bus at the junction of Chester Road and Birmingham Road in Bickenhill.

Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, we discovered one patient, the pedestrian, who was in a critical condition. He was already receiving CPR from police colleagues on scene.