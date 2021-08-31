Pedestrian killed in bus collision in Birmingham

Emergency services were called at 3.44am on Tuesday to reports of a man who had collided with a bus at the junction of Chester Road and Birmingham Road in Bickenhill.
Two ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, we discovered one patient, the pedestrian, who was in a critical condition. He was already receiving CPR from police colleagues on scene.
“Ambulance staff took over and quickly began administering advanced life support. However, sadly, despite their best efforts it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.”