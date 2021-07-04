Burglary suspect found posing as window cleaner in Birmingham

The bucket and squeegee police seized. Photo: West Midlands Police

Officers rushed to Sundridge Road after reports of a man acting suspiciously on Saturday during the England match against Ukraine.

The man – wanted on suspicion of breaking into a retired couple's home in Sutton Coldfield – was found carrying a window cleaning bucket and squeegee.

He tried to run but officers chased him down and now a 45-year-old remains in a police cell on suspicion of burglary, a spokesman for the force said.

The suspect is wanted on suspicion of a burglary in March where electrical items, jewellery and sentimental items were stolen.

Pc Max Redmayne praised the member of the public who called 999 to report their suspicions.

He said: "That person could easily have looked the other way but the fact they acted on their hunch and called us meant we got officers to the scene quickly to make an arrest.

"He’s suspected of a burglary at the home of a retired couple who have been left really upset by the break-in.