50th exhibition proves a steaming success

The 50th Warley National Model Railway Exhibition saw enthusiasts come from far and wide.

Former-Pop Idol judge and model rail fan Pete Waterman was also in attendance and presented prizes at the show.

The music mogul and Walsall supporter is a model railway fanatic.

David Moorhouse, publicity officer for the Warley Model Railway Club, said: "It went really well – we had a lot of people saying it was the best show ever.

"Attendance was very good and we also had lots of families and children there which is good for the future of the hobby,

"It was our 50th show – the club started in 1966 but the first show was in 1967. It was also our 25th show at the NEC.

"We set up a replica 1967 model railway shop to show people what it was like back then, what things were available and also how expensive they were."

Around 15,000 people attended the event this year and Mr Moorhouse said the event continues to prove popular every year.

Four full size locomotives, including one from the Severn Valley Railway, were in the hall while there were scores of other displays for visitors to peruse.