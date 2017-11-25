CCTV released after sexual assault at Birmingham New Street

British Transport Police said they want to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

The 20-year-old victim was at the railway station at around 9.45pm on Thursday (nov23) when she was approached by a man who sexually assaulted her over her clothes.

A BTP spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV images as he may have information which could help the investigation."

Anyone who knows the man should call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 596 of November 23.