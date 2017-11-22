Advertising
A windswept Kate and Wills fly in to West Midlands for whistle-stop tour
Kate and Wills arrived in Birmingham today for a windblown whistle-stop tour.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Villa Park and a world-renowned whistle-making firm.
They began their visit with a tour of the assembly line at Jaguar Land Rover's Solihull factory, and met mountain rescue volunteers who use the company's off-road vehicles.
As well as visiting the Land Rover Experience site, the royal couple will drop in at Aston Villa to watch apprentices taking part in a project to nurture the next generation of sports coaches.
The duke - an Aston Villa fan - and the duchess are expected to be shown past and current products at family-owned Acme Whistles, which was founded in 1870 and exports to 119 countries around the world.
Kate, who is expecting the couple's third child in April, arrived looking casually glamorous dressed in a black and white coat to protect her from the windy weather.
