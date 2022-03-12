Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Generous golfers raise more than £6k for breast cancer patients

By Deborah HardimanSandwellLocal HubsPublished:

Generous golfers got into the swing of a series of events to raise more than £6,000 for breast cancer patients.

George Hogan presents the cheque to Kate Howard
George Hogan presents the cheque to Kate Howard

Members of Sandwell Park Golf Club, in West Bromwich, held competition days, prize draws, donated money and prizes towards the effort organised by its 2020/21 captain George Hogan in aid of charity Breast Cancer Now.

Mr Hogan, 61, of Walsall, came up with the idea after his wife Susan, 64, was previously diagnosed and successfully given treatment for the condition.

"It is a charity dear to my heart. My wife was diagnosed six years ago and received very good support from the charity.

"When she attend her hospital appointments we got to know many other women, some as young as 17 who were also diagnosed.

"It breaks your heart.

"After some treatment she was given the all clear. We always wanted to do something to give back to the charity and patients as a thank you for the care my wife received.

"During my year as club captain we weren't open much due to the pandemic, but everyone chipped to support the things we were able to organise including charity nights and games. People were putting fivers in brown envelopes and the ladies section led by captain Sarah Scott also helped.

"We really got some fantastic help."

At a special presentation held at the grounds, in Birmingham Road, West Bromwich Mr Hogan handed a cheque for £6,552.42 to Breast Cancer Now volunteer Kate Howard.

Local Hubs
News
Sandwell
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News