Generous golfers raise more than £6k for breast cancer patients

George Hogan presents the cheque to Kate Howard

Members of Sandwell Park Golf Club, in West Bromwich, held competition days, prize draws, donated money and prizes towards the effort organised by its 2020/21 captain George Hogan in aid of charity Breast Cancer Now.

Mr Hogan, 61, of Walsall, came up with the idea after his wife Susan, 64, was previously diagnosed and successfully given treatment for the condition.

"It is a charity dear to my heart. My wife was diagnosed six years ago and received very good support from the charity.

"When she attend her hospital appointments we got to know many other women, some as young as 17 who were also diagnosed.

"It breaks your heart.

"After some treatment she was given the all clear. We always wanted to do something to give back to the charity and patients as a thank you for the care my wife received.

"During my year as club captain we weren't open much due to the pandemic, but everyone chipped to support the things we were able to organise including charity nights and games. People were putting fivers in brown envelopes and the ladies section led by captain Sarah Scott also helped.

"We really got some fantastic help."