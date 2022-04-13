Covid hospital admissions rise five-fold in Wolverhampton in a month

New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton

There are now 123 patients at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust either because of, or with, Covid-19 – up from just 24 a month ago.

The trust's boss, Professor David Loughton says the rising numbers in hospitals across the Black Country are putting additional pressure on already stretched healthcare services.

He added: "We would encourage people to continue to take up the offer of a Covid-19 vaccine or booster when invited to do so as well as carry on playing their part in helping to minimise infection risk within their communities.

“We also ask that anyone attending New Cross, Cannock or West Park Hospitals or any community health settings to still wear face coverings and ensure good hand hygiene.”

The Covid-19 infection rate has dropped in recent days, but health chiefs say it is partly as a result of the ending of free rapid testing for most people, which will mean that more cases go undetected.

John Denley, Wolverhampton's director of public health, has also encouraged people to take up the offer of a Covid vaccine if they are yet to do so.

He said: "With free rapid testing for the majority of people now ended, most of the measures put in place two years ago have now been removed – yet it is clear that plenty of people are still getting infected with Covid-19.

"This means that, once again, an increasing number of hospital beds are being taken up by patients with Covid-19, putting additional pressure on the NHS and causing more of a backlog for people waiting for routine treatment and operations.

"The number of people falling seriously ill or dying with Covid-19 thankfully remains low, and that's primarily due to the impact of the vaccine.

"So, if you haven't already had your first or second jab, or your booster, please get it as soon as possible – getting your booster if it is now due is particularly important because the effectiveness of the vaccine wanes after time."

For details of local walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics, visit bit.ly/3HmGV5a.