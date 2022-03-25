Wolverhampton nursing teams shortlisted for national award

New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton

The BJN Awards are a showcase of nursing excellence, highlighting the critical contribution that nurses make to healthcare.

There are two categories where The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust has been shortlisted as finalists – Hepatology/Liver Nurse of the Year and Gastrointestinal/IBD Nurse of the Year.

The liver nursing team comprised of the GI day case unit, advanced clinical practitioner (ACP), clinical nurse specialist (CNS) in gastroenterology and hepatology and the drug & alcohol liaison team is nominated for the Hepatology/Liver Nurse/Team of the Year category.

In addition, the gastroenterology day case team has been shortlisted as finalist in the GI/IBD Nurse/Team of the Year category.

The nurse-led day-case team provides paracentesis and other GI/liver treatments with significant impact on patient experience, journey and hospital admission avoidance.

Additionally, liver outreach programmes were organised which took the liver service directly to patients in the community during the peak of the pandemic.

Homeless and vulnerable people were encouraged to look after their health through education, diagnostic blood tests for hepatitis C and Fibroscan.

Outpatient clinics and community outreach services in the prison, drug and alcohol rehab community centres, including a virtual liver patient focus group, were initiated.

Maria Tan, advanced clinical practitioner in gastroenterology and hepatology, said: “Being shortlisted as finalists in two categories is a great morale boost for the teams - particularly in the current healthcare climate. To be nominated by colleagues and patients is humbling yet inspiring.

“Junior representatives of the teams will be attending the award ceremony – our way of showing them that their hard work matters regardless of band or position, we are one team. Everyone’s service contribution, big or small, counts.

“Putting the patients first and keeping them safe should be our utmost priority. Nursing is not just a job; it is a profession, a vocation, a calling. We have every opportunity to make a difference, make it happen.”

The teams were shortlisted because their nominations describe how the liver and GI nursing teams have gone beyond their call of duty.

Aside from an outstanding service feedback received from patients, education and clinical skills training opportunities were carried out by the nursing team for other health professionals during the pandemic period when most clinical learning opportunities were suspended.

Colleagues are shortlisted because the service focuses on empowering patients to become active participants in their care. It is found to be better and safer for patients, providing the right environment, delivering the right treatment and care in a timely manner.

This year’s awards take place today at The Underglobe in London.