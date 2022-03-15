Covid caution urged in Staffordshire as case rate rises and self-isolation ends

People are still encouraged to take precautions

Staffordshire’s latest seven-day case rate sits above the regional average at 339.7 per 100,000 population.

Remaining Covid-19 restrictions and mandatory self-isolation rules in England were lifted last month, but residents are still advised to follow guidance to help reduce the risk of spreading infection to those more vulnerable, such as the elderly and those with health conditions.

Face coverings in busy, enclosed spaces and meeting people outdoors or in well-ventilated areas is still encouraged.

People who test positive for Covid-19 or develop the main symptoms are urged to stay at home and avoid contact with others while infectious.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for Public Health and Integrated Care, Dr Johnny McMahon, said: “We are now learning to live with Covid-19, so increases in case rates are to be expected but we must not ignore the risks that this poses, particularly to the more vulnerable members of our communities.

"Please continue to take every sensible precaution you can to minimise your risk of spreading infection to others and if you are eligible, get your vaccine as soon as possible.”

People who develop any of the main coronavirus symptoms are advised to remain at home and book a PCR test as soon as possible.

Free PCR tests and rapid tests are still available until April 1.

Anybody aged 12 and over is eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine and people aged 16 and over are eligible for a booster dose.