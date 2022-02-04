Notification Settings

New Covid testing site opens in Birmingham

By Eleanor Lawson

A new walk-through coronavirus testing facility has opened in Birmingham as part of the government's drive to improve the accessibility of Covid-19 testing for local communities.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms can now book appointments at Elm House Car Park on Bristol Road, with appointments made available each day.

Testing started on Thursday at the new site, which has been situated to be easily accessible without a car.

Those being tested will be required to follow public health measures, including social distancing, not travelling by taxi or public transport, practising good personal hygiene and wearing a face covering throughout, including while travelling to and from the testing centre.

Jenny Harries, CEO of UK Health Security Agency, said: “This new walk-through site is part of our ongoing work to make it even easier for people who need a PCR test to get one.

“If you have developed a new continuous cough, a high temperature or a loss or change in sense of smell or taste, or you are asked or advised to get a test, please book one and follow any advice you’re given.

“As we return to a more familiar way of life, testing, and isolating when necessary, remain a vital way of controlling the spread of the virus and protecting one another.”

Anyone attending an appointment at a walk-through test site will be provided with guidance on getting to and from the test site safely, with additional support for vulnerable groups and people with disabilities.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

