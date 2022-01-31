Staffs residents warned over Covid

County Council warns on Covid

Case rates in Staffordshire have fallen to just below 1,000 per 100,000 of the population and the ‘Plan B’ restrictions brought in by the Government last year to curb the spread of Omicron have now been lifted, including the law on wearing face coverings in public places

But despite the easing of restrictions, people in the county have been asked to take sensible precautions such as wearing face coverings in busy enclosed spaces and meeting other people outdoors or in well ventilated settings.

They are also being encouraged to get tested prior to meeting others or going into a place of work, and to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

Staffordshire County Council's Cabinet Support Member for Public Health and Integrated Care, Dr Johnny McMahon said: “Although case rates have fallen dramatically since January’s peak, they still remain much higher than we’d like, so it remains incredibly important for people to take steps to minimise the risk of catching and spreading Covid-19.

“Small habits like continuing to wear face coverings in public places, meeting people you don’t live with outdoors or letting fresh air in if you’re meeting indoors can help protect yourself and others.

"The more people follow the guidance, the better the chance we have of bringing local case rates down further.”

He also reiterated the importance of the Covid-19 vaccine and booster saying: “Giving yourself as much protection as possible against the effects of coronavirus is crucial for eligible people of all ages, and it’s never too late to do so.

"Whether it’s the first, second or booster dose that you need, there are plenty of ways to get vaccinated in Staffordshire."

Anybody aged over 12 years old is eligible for a Covid vaccine, and people aged 16 and over can get a booster vaccine if three months has passed since their second dose.

Vaccination walk-in clinic details can be found at www.twbstaffsandstoke.org.uk/coronavirus.

People can also book a booster appointment via the NHS national booking system at www.nhs.uk/coronavirusvaccine.