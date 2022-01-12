Further nine Covid-19 deaths recorded in region's hospitals

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,890.

A total of six deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rises to 3,102. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Two deaths were recorded at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the total is 937.

One death was confirmed at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the death toll is 870.

No deaths were confirmed at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the total is 827 deaths.