Further 37 people in region die from Covid-19, figures show

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,881.

A total of 18 deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rises to 3,096. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

Five deaths were recorded at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the total is 935. A further five were confirmed at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the total is 827 deaths.

Four deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, taking the number of deaths to 1,618.

Three deaths were recorded at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, meaning a total of 1,378 deaths.