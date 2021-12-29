Over 5,000 have Covid jabs at Mander Centre pop-up centre

Shoppers have flocked through the doors of the clinic, which opened in late November and offers first, second and booster jabs.
The site – currently open and administering Covid-19 vaccines – will close at 4.30pm on New Year's Eve, to reopen on January 2.
Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said the site had been "incredibly successful".
She added: "We are delighted to have worked with the Black Country and West Birmingham Clinical Commissioning Group and the Mander Centre to open this clinic in what is a prime city centre location, and we've had a great response from the public.
"Well over 5,000 jabs have been administered already, including hundreds of first doses to people who are just starting their vaccination journey, and if you are due your first, second or booster vaccination, please get it as soon as possible."