Further five coronavirus deaths recorded across the region

It means the total number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,651. The UK recorded a further 120 deaths on Friday.

Two deaths were confirmed at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, meaning the number of deaths rises to 3,006. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

One death was confirmed at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County Hospital and the Royal Stoke University Hospital, where the death toll is 1,577.

A further death was recorded at The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, where the total is 921. And a death was confirmed at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, which runs Walsall Manor Hospital, where the total is now 811 deaths.

No deaths recorded at the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Russells Hall Hospital, where the toll is 849, or at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell General and City hospitals, so the total remains at 1,333.