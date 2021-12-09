Plan B should have been implemented 'a long time ago': Shoppers react to new Covid rules

Colin Draper said Plan B should have already been in place

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced an extension of mask-wearing in England, a return to working from home on Monday, and mandatory Covid passports for large venues from Wednesday to try and curb the spread of the new variant which has a doubling rate of two-and-a-half to three days.

Trevor Hodson, 70, a retired aerospace engineer, of Ash Street, Chapel Ash, said: "Wearing masks in indoor places is very good. I have no problems with that. Covid certificates are also good.

"Omicron is spreading quite quickly. It's better to be safe than sorry. It's the Prime Minister's party that stinks. I've never trusted the guy.

Trevor Hodson said he has no issues wearing masks indoors

"The Conservatives should have put their hands up and admitted there was a party. It's Allegra Stratton who has taken the fall over it."

Mother-to-be Hannah Bown, 29, a photographer, of Church Road, Penn, said: "I'm pregnant and I do feel wearing face coverings is important, but each to their own. There has been so much miscommunication about coronavirus. I feel that everyone is by now well informed about it and should make their own decisions.

"I do not have the jabs. I have the worry of thinking about my baby if I have it, and if I don't have it I'll still worry because of the availability of the evidence to show what will happen to the baby.

"When I fell pregnant the midwife told me not to have it, but in the last 20 weeks things have changed.

"As an individual I will always go by what I feel is right rather than being told what to do."

Mother-to-be Hannah Bown

Colin Draper, 67, a retired IT worker, of Culmore Close, Short Heath, Willenhall, said: "They should have implemented Plan B a long time ago. In Wales and Scotland the have been wearing face coverings on buses. England should have been doing the same."

Ken Robinson, 52, unemployed, of Bushbury Lane, Bushbury, said: "I do think the Prime Minster is doing a wonderful job. If he is telling us to wear face coverings in shops that's okay, but other than that we don't need them when walking around.

"As long as we don't stop the football again that's fine."

Colin Draper said Plan B should have already been in place

Deana Davies, 22, a dental nurse, of Penn Road, Penn Fields said: "The guidelines need to be clearer. It's crazy to change the rules from one thing to another.

"I have to wear face masks at work so I'm quite happy with it. They are a bit annoying. I feel the coverings helped the last time. Then they came off. There needs to be consistency in what the public is being asked to do."

Deana Davies said Covid mask rules need to be clearer

Mark Bishop, 47, an animal rights activist, of Willenhall Road, Portobello, said he believes that a meat-free diet would provide protection from the virus.

"We know where the virus has come from. Mers, swine flu and mad cows disease have come from animals," he said.