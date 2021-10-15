Covid testing suspended at Wolverhampton laboratory over false negatives

NHS Test and Trace is believed to have suspended testing operations provided by the Immensa Health Clinic Ltd at its laboratory in Wolverhampton.

It follows an investigation into reports of people receiving negative PCR test results after testing positive with a lateral flow test.

While investigations are underway into the precise cause, NHS Test and Trace estimate that around 400,000 samples have been processed through the lab, the vast majority of which will have been negative results, but an estimated 43,000 people may have been given incorrect negative PCR test results between September 8, and October 23, mostly in the South West of England.

The UK Health Security Agency says the issue at the Wolverhampton laboratory is an "isolated incident" and there are no technical issues with the lateral flow devices or PCR test kits themselves.

The number of tests carried out at the Immensa laboratory are small in the context of the wider network and testing availability is unaffected around the country, the UK Health Security Agency says.

Dr Will Welfare, public health incident Director at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: "We have recently seen a rising number of positive LFD results subsequently testing negative on PCR.

"As a result of our investigation, we are working with NHS Test and Trace and the company to determine the laboratory technical issues which have led to inaccurate PCR results being issued to people.

"We have immediately suspended testing at this laboratory while we continue the investigation.

"There is no evidence of any faults with LFD or PCR test kits themselves and the public should remain confident in using them and in other laboratory services currently provided. If you get a positive LFD test, it’s important to make sure that you then get a follow up PCR test to confirm you have COVID-19. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, self-isolate and take a PCR test."

Andrea Riposati, CEO of Immensa Health Clinic Ltd, said: "We are fully collaborating with UKHSA on this matter. Quality is paramount for us.

"We have proudly analysed more than 2.5 million samples for NHS Test and Trace, working closely with the great teams at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and UKHSA. We do not wish this matter or anything else to tarnish the amazing work done by the UK in this pandemic."

The UK conducts hundreds of thousands of PCR tests a day, with 435,682 carried out on Wednesday, according to the latest government figures.

But some members of the public have now been urged to book further testing. West Berkshire Council said in a statement some of the tests at the Newbury Showground testing site, operated by the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC), "have had results sent out that may have incorrectly shown as negative for Covid-19".

"After receiving reports from local residents in recent weeks that there were concerns about the accuracy of test results from the site, we passed these concerns onto the DHSC for further investigation," the statement added.

"The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has now confirmed that a number of sites nationally may have been affected by this issue, including the one at Newbury Showground."

Those who received a negative result for a PCR test between October 3 and 12, as well as their close contacts, were "strongly" encouraged by the local authority to take another test.

Councillor Graham Bridgman said: "Testing continues to remain important as we learn to live with Covid and anyone who has symptoms, or who has been in contact with someone who tests positive, should book a PCR test straightaway. We also strongly encourage the public to do twice weekly lateral flow testing."