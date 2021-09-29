Five coronavirus deaths recorded in hospitals across the region

It means the number of hospital deaths in the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham has risen to 8,149. Meanwhile the UK death toll increased by 150.

Two deaths were reported at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs City Hospital in Birmingham and Sandwell General Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 1,278.

Another two deaths were recorded at the University Hospitals of Birmingham NHS Trust, where the toll is at 2,799. The trust runs the Queen Elizabeth, Good Hope, Heartlands and Solihull hospitals.

And one death was announced at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs New Cross Hospital, taking the total number of deaths to 869.

No deaths were confirmed at University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust, which runs Stafford’s County and Royal Stoke University hospitals, where the number of deaths is 1,480.