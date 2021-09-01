Hundreds of care home staff yet to receive Covid jab as compulsory vaccine deadline looms

NHS figures showed a total of 1,499 eligible staff, including agency workers, at older adult care homes had not received a first dose by August 22, a number that represents around eight per cent of the total workforce. Staff are required to be double-jabbed by November 11 after MPs approved the Government's plan in July.

It has prompted fears over a national staffing shortage with care homes being forced to sack staff if they don't meet the Government requirement.

Nadra Ahmed, chief executive of the National Care Association, said she was "extremely concerned" over the impact of un-vaccinated workers being forced out of care homes, with the industry already struggling to fill 115,000 vacancies.

She said: "We are extremely concerned at the impact of this, which we believe was never properly thought through – we have a huge number of vacancies already and because of this legislation more people have left or are leaving.

"Some members of staff are not taking the vaccine for a number of reasons, personal and cultural, and their loss will be badly felt. The care sector has been discriminated against through this legislation, which only adds to the problems we already have of fatigue and vacancies."

In Wolverhampton, 254 out of 2,321 eligible staff – including agency workers – at older adult care homes had not received a first dose by August 22.

In Dudley, this number was 238 out of 2,459. In Walsall, it was 120 out of 1,801. In Sandwell, it was 231 out of 2,225. And in Staffordshire it was 656 out of 8,896.

The Government says it will be mandatory for all adult care home workers in England – including care staff and any workers whose duties require them to enter an adult care home – to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from November 11 – unless they are medically exempt.

That means workers have until September 16 to get the first dose of their vaccine so that they can be fully vaccinated in time, allowing for an 8 week gap between doses.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) estimates around seven per cent of the care industry workforce – around 40,000 workers – risk being lost as a result of making vaccination a condition of employment in care homes.

And a survey of 1,000 care managers by The Institute of Health and Social Care Management found more than half feared they would have to dismiss staff due to the requirement – a quarter expected to lose between 10 per cent and 20 per cent of staff.

Ms Ahmed said she supported calls by the Independent Care Group for the Government to set up an emergency task force of volunteers to provide help to the industry.

The legislation was put forward by the Government after evidence of "vaccine hesitancy" among care home staff in some areas of England, with the move backed by MPs in July.

A DHSC spokesman said: "Vaccines save lives and while staff and residents in care homes have been prioritised and the majority are now vaccinated, it is our responsibility to do everything we can to reduce the risk for vulnerable people.