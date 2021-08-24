Activities galore for police community event

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......

The event organised by the Delves Neighbourhood team based in Walsall be held on Saturday(28) in the grounds of Broadway United Reform Church, in Broadway North.

Attractions include drones, dogs, cadets, museum team, recruitment, Streetwatch, NHW, Speedwatch, a community bus and also the Covid-19 vaccination bus.

Residents can air concerns with beat officers and others and will have opportunities to suggest ideas for the patch which includes Delves, Daisy Bank, Park Hall, Palfrey and Chuckery.

Officers will provide crime prevention advice, tips and suggestions on how to keep homes, businesses and vehicles secure.

Tim Littlehales, of Walsall Neighbourhood Policing Unit, stated in the online newsletter WMNOW: " It would be really good if we can get as many residents to attend this event, as lets be honest over the last two years events like this have been very difficult to hold.

"It's a great opportunity for the younger generation to speak to officers who may be thinking about joining the police as a career.

"Also bring the younger ones along to speak to officers, giving them the confidence to approach police, get a photo taken, try on some of the uniform.

"We just want to make this a great day and give members of the public a opportunity to speak to police officers which they very rarely have chance to do."