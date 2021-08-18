230 patients in region’s hospitals being treated for Covid infection

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospitals in the region for Covid-19 by 8am on August 10 - the latest figures available - was down slightly from 236 the previous week.

The number of patients being cared for at two trusts in the region increased in one week, while three saw the numbers drop from the previous week.

A total of 92 Covid patients were being cared for at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust as of August 10 – up from 86 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at the trust occupied by people who tested positive for coronavirus increased by 30 in the last four weeks.

Forty-eight coronavirus patients were being cared for at the University Hospitals of North Midlands (UHNM) NHS Trust as of August 10 – up from 44 the previous week.

The number of beds at the trust occupied by those with Covid increased by 17 in the last four weeks.

At the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, 35 coronavirus patients were being cared for as of August 10 – down from 38 the previous week.

The number of beds at the Dudley trust occupied by those with Covid has more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago there were 15.

A total of 33 Covid patients were being cared for at the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust as of August 10 – down from 37 the previous week.

The number of beds at the trust occupied by those who have tested positive for Covid increased by 14 in the last four weeks.

And 25 coronavirus patients were being cared for at the Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust as of August 10 - down from 31 on the same day the previous week.

There were nine beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago at the Walsall trust.

The figures also show that to in the week to August 8, 78 new Covid patients were admitted to the Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust; 52 to UHNM; 46 to Wolverhampton; 28 to Dudley; and 25 to Walsall.

Across England there were 5,096 people in hospital with Covid as of August 10, with 782 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.