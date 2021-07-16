Community leaders and doctors on wearing face masks after rules are relaxed

From Monday it will no longer be a legal requirement to wear a face covering in enclosed public spaces, such as shops, community centres and places of worship, as part of restrictions brought in last year to control the spread of Covid-19.

Coverings over the nose and mouth can help to reduce the spread of the virus in droplets caused by sneezing, coughing or speaking.

While the law requiring face coverings in enclosed public places has been in place police have had had enforcement powers, including the ability to issue fines, to those who do not comply and are not exempt from the rules.

Some public transport operators are set to continue asking passengers to wear a face covering unless they are exempt – and businesses will be able to set their own rules for customers from Monday.

Mark Deaville, a Staffordshire County Councillor and landlord of The Anchor Inn in Tean, hopes residents will continue being considerate to one another when rules are relaxed.

He said: “I’m a strong supporter of people doing the right thing and taking their own personal responsibility. My personal feeling is very hopeful it will probably continue. By and large people are very responsible and look after each other.

“I will be wearing a mask when I go in a supermarket and when I’m on public transport out of courtesy and respect for other people.

“My customers have been superb and respected each other. They have enjoyed the fact they can come back into the pub and they have all been very careful, even during busy times during Euro 2020.”

Councillor Charlotte Atkins, who leads Staffordshire County Council’s opposition group, plans to continue wearing a mask in enclosed public spaces.

She said: “I sit on the Covid-19 board in Staffordshire and at our last meeting people were asking what people felt the relaxation. My comment was one person freed is another person trapped, in the sense that we wear masks not so much to protect ourselves but other people.

“I will certainly carry on wearing a mask in crowded indoor places but I don’t intend to wear them outside.

“One of the problems is some people don’t have a choice if they are working in a shop or on public transport. They don’t have the choice not to be with people who are not wearing masks as it is part of their job and they have to carry on.

“We have to protect people who don’t have the choice or who are mask-exempt because of breathing difficulties.”

Jill Hood, who represents Stone as a county, borough and town councillor, said: “Yes I definitely will continue wearing a face mask. It really concerns me when I see the case numbers in the county.

“I will be wearing a mask in crowded places for the safety of people around me and those who are vulnerable. If I go on public transport I will be wearing a mask.

“I volunteer for the Stone helpline and go into elderly people’s houses. I’m going to make sure I’m safe and they’re safe.