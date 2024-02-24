The professional dancer, who runs Art in Motion Dance Academy in Cradley Heath alongside her husband Ben Jones, shared the update with her 657,000 Instagram followers on Friday.

The Welsh-born star described the news as her "biggest accomplishment yet" and said she had "dreamed" of hearing the words.

Amy, who was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer in May last year, explained that she will still need monthly injections for five years in addition to regular check-ups.

Writing to fans in her latest Instagram post, the 33-year-old added: "I won't be getting the all-clear for five years, especially with a hormone-fed cancer.

"But it was all worth it. Words I never thought I would hear at one point. So grateful for all the care I received and continue to have.

"To my husband, family and friends who supported me unconditionally and to you guys – thank you!

"Chemotherapy and this past year has certainly took its tool on my body both physically and mentally, so I'll be taking the next few months to heal and recover.

"I have so much to strive and live for and (am) so grateful for another chance at life. Something I know not all get."

The star went on to say that she "sees life differently now", commenting that her life had "changed forever".

Amy was diagnosed with stage three cancer after finding a lump in her breast in April last year, the day before going to the Maldives on her honeymoon.

She later underwent a mastectomy as part of her treatment.

The dancer will soon star in the second season of Dare to Dance with Amy Dowden on BBC One, with the first episode airing on March 1 at 7pm.