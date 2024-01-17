New state-of-the-art robotic arm is helping to transform knee and hip replacement surgeries in the Black Country

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust has joined a small number of NHS trusts nationally to have the new equipment.

The Stryker Mako robot allows for more accurate positioning of the new joint than conventional surgeries, leading to improved long-term outcomes for patients, such as reduced pain, better mobility and faster recovery times.

The robot-assisted procedure also increases the longevity of the implant, making it less likely that patients will need further surgery in the future.

A pre-operative CT scan of the patient’s hip or knee is taken in order to create a 3D model of the joint.

With the help of a Mako product specialist, surgeons use the 3D model to create a detailed implant plan to determine the exact amount of bone excision to be carried out by the robotic arm in the operation.

The Mako robot also gives real-time feedback during the procedure, enabling surgeons to assess the tension of the joint and fine-tune soft tissue balancing whilst they are operating, which is essential for optimal function of the joint.

Sohail Quraishi, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, said: “The aim of surgery is to reduce pain and restore normal function to the joint.

"With the Mako robot, we can greatly improve the alignment of the implant, reducing the possibility of the patient experiencing pain after surgery and restoring the anatomy fully so that they can go on to enjoy physical activities after they recover.”

The Mako robot was installed as part of a procurement partnership with Stryker, at no cost to the trust.

The Mako robot was first used in December 2023, with several more procedures carried out since.

Diane Wake, chief executive of The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, said: “It is fantastic to be able to offer such an innovative treatment to our patients.

"The Mako robot will help us transform the lives of those with even the most complex cases of arthritis and I am very proud that we can deliver that care here in Dudley.”