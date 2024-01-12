Parents urged to check vaccination records as measles cases in West Midlands are 'highest since 1990s'

Figures show the area had 133 cases since October 1, the highest number since the two-dose measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) jab was rolled out.

Data from the UK Health Security Agency shows there were also 96 "likely" cases in the same time period.

Measles is a highly infectious disease which can lead to serious complications such as severe lung infections and inflammation of the brain.

It also damages and suppresses the whole immune system, meaning children can be left much more susceptible to catching other illnesses.

It can spread quickly among communities, such as schools and nurseries, if children have not had two doses of the MMR vaccine.

Symptoms of measles include a high fever, sore and red watery eyes, coughing, sneezing and a rash.

All children are invited for their first MMR vaccine on the NHS when they turn one and the second dose is given when they reach three years and four months of age.