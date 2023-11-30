New smart phone app for cancer patients

The MySunrise app has been developed to support people from the moment of their diagnosis all the way through their treatment and is expected to support thousands of people under the care of Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust.

Jenny Donovan, cancer services manager, said: “The app has already been a fantastic support for our patients, allowing them to access information they need at the press of a button.

“Content includes information about the different cancers we treat here, what public transport to catch, where to go for appointments, videos explaining a patient journey in an easy-to-understand way and patient stories, amongst other things.

“If there are any developments in the service, we will be able to share these, as well as information about our new hospital, the Midland Met, and what they can expect if they are being treated at the new facility when it opens next year.”

Funding for the development of the app has been secured through the West Midlands Cancer Alliance.

“We hope that it will make a big difference to the journey of a cancer patient,” added Jenny.

“It’s being used at other NHS trusts across the country and the feedback has been excellent.

“Information will still be accessible through leaflets and the trust’s website, but this now offers another avenue for patients to access what they need at their own convenience.”

George Brighton, chief executive for MySunrise, the makers of the app, said: “We are excited to be launching the MySunrise Cancer Companion App at the trust. This is a free resource for patients and their families to help support them through their cancer treatment.

“It’s been designed in partnership with the cancer services team at the trust and includes a whole range of local information and links to give patients everything they need to help them through this difficult time. We’ve had some great feedback from patients and continue to seek the views of those using it to improve the app for the communities of Sandwell and West Birmingham.”