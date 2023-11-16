Black Country NHS trust stands down 'critical incident' but situation 'remains challenging'

Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, which runs Sandwell Hospital and Birmingham's City Hospital, announced it had taken the measure on Wednesday due to demand on its emergency services, but said staff were working tirelessly to provide the best care possible under challenging circumstances.

Health bosses said the trust was "stretched to capacity" on Wednesday but was doing everything it could to manage the situation. This included calling in additional staff, redirecting resources and prioritising to ensure that patients that need urgent treatment get it safely.

Health bosses today confirmed the critical incident had been stood down but demand was still high.

Richard Beeken, chief executive of Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, said: “Overnight our colleagues have worked tirelessly over and above what is expected to ensure the safety of our patients, meaning that we have been able to stand down our critical incident externally.

"However, the situation remains challenging, so we are continuing the measures we put in place yesterday and plan to do so until we are in a more stable position.

“As a whole team effort across the trust I would like to thank all staff who have pulled together to deliver for our patients and ask for understanding from anyone who has had to wait longer than they expected for emergency care.

“I would like to remind people of the actions they can do to support their NHS and prevent critical incidents becoming normal in winter.

"Simple things to do are, get the vaccinations you are offered – Covid is still with us, and flu is on the rise.

"Do not delay seeking medical help – NHS111 online can advise what you should do, as well as the alternatives to A&E which may be more appropriate and provide treatment quicker for certain patients.

"You can also help yourself by ensuring you have stocked up on your repeat prescriptions and have over the counter medications at home, such as painkillers, decongestants, and indigestion tablets.”