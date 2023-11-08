Legendary UB40 bass player and singer Earl Falconer has revealed he was diagnosed with meningitis after returning home from his holiday in Ibiza last month.

The star musician was treated for the infection on Walsall Manor Hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he stayed for 17 days, before moving to Ward 4 at the hospital to continue on the road to recovery.

A statement issued on the famous Birmingham band's website wished staff at the hospital a "huge thank you".

The statement read: "Dear fans, upon his return from a holiday in Ibiza recently, our brother and legendary bass player Earl Falconer fell ill and was hospitalised. He was diagnosed with a form of meningitis.

"Despite being seriously ill in hospital for a number of weeks, Earl is now at home resting and expected to make a full recovery. For this reason, Earl won’t be performing in the near future.

"We want to say a huge thank you to the NHS, the wonderful ICU staff and Ward 4 staff, at Walsall Care NHS who cared for Earl and gave him lifesaving treatment.

"It is thanks to them, that Earl is expected to make a full recovery from this aggressive infection."

The statement continued with a personal message from Earl, who urged fans to get an injection to prevent meningitis if they are eligible.

Earl, who is from Warwickshire, said: "I would just want to say on a personal note to anybody who is 65 and over, to please get inoculated for meningitis.

"You should be automatically contacted by your GP once you reach 65. I was due to have my injection this coming January, so I was a bit unlucky, missing it by a few months.

“I will definitely be back as soon as humanly possible. Thanks for all the lovely messages and support from family, friends and fans.

"Big love, Earl."

UB40 further explained on its website that all scheduled tour dates will go ahead, with fellow musician Ben Torrens to stand in for Earl whilst he is recovering.

Xana Marriott, senior sister for critical care rehabilitation at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, extended her well wishes to the bassist.

She said: “We are so glad Earl is making a good recovery. It was a pleasure to care for him. We wish him all the best.”