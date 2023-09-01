Notification Settings

Hospital catering services receives five star hygiene rating

By Lisa O'BrienSandwellHealthPublished:

A Black Country hospital has received a five star hygiene rating for its catering services.

Members of the catering team at Rowley Regis Hospital

The catering team at Rowley Regis Hospital, run by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, has been awarded the rating by environmental officers from Sandwell Council for operating at a high standard following its six-monthly inspection.

The service provides food to inpatients across the trust, which also runs Sandwell and City Hospitals and Leasowes Intermediate Care.

The organisation produces around 5,000 meals a week across the sites including at various retail outlets.

Jane Owen, head of catering services said: “I am very proud of the team and the services we provide to our patients, visitors and staff.

"I want to thank the staff providing the service across the trust, as they all work extremely hard to maintain our high standards and this is shown through consistently achieving the five star food hygiene rating at our other sites too.

“In addition to the patient meal provision across our sites, we also provide meals to Sandwell Day Nursery which is part of the trust.”

Michael Best, catering manager at Rowley Regis Hospital, added: “Our catering departments consistently operate at high standards of food safety and cleanliness in compliance with relevant food safety legislation and guidelines.

“In addition to these high standards we have adapted our working practices in line with the implementation of ‘Natasha’s law’ (allergen labelling) and provided relevant evidence to prove due diligence.”

