Chance to catch-up on missed jabs at clinics being launched in Wolverhampton

Vaccines are being offered to pupils who missed out

Hosted by Vaccination UK, the service will be on offer to pupils in Year 8 and above who are home-educated, haven't had any of their vaccinations or missed a vaccination when it was offered to them at school.

The vaccinations that will be offered to the youngsters include the diphtheria, tetanus and polio teenage booster vaccine, the HPV vaccine, the Men ACWY vaccine and the MMR vaccine.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "Vaccination UK has been commissioned by NHS England since 2015 to provide school-aged immunisations to pupils across the Black Country.

"These vaccines offer the best protection for teenagers as they start their journey into adulthood and start mixing more widely – whether going to college, starting work, travelling or going to festivals.

"So, if your child has missed our on their vaccinations, because they were off school or are home-education, please book an appointment at one of the catch-up clinics being held in the coming weeks."

The clinics will be held at Bizspace on Planetary Road on May 30 from 9am to 1.30pm and at the Mander Centre Health Hub on June 10 from 9am to 1.30pm.