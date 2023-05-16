Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Chance to catch-up on missed jabs at clinics being launched in Wolverhampton

By Isabelle ParkinWolverhamptonHealthPublished:

Children who have missed a vaccination in school will be offered a second-chance at special catch-up clinics set to be launched in Wolverhampton.

Vaccines are being offered to pupils who missed out
Vaccines are being offered to pupils who missed out

Hosted by Vaccination UK, the service will be on offer to pupils in Year 8 and above who are home-educated, haven't had any of their vaccinations or missed a vaccination when it was offered to them at school.

The vaccinations that will be offered to the youngsters include the diphtheria, tetanus and polio teenage booster vaccine, the HPV vaccine, the Men ACWY vaccine and the MMR vaccine.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: "Vaccination UK has been commissioned by NHS England since 2015 to provide school-aged immunisations to pupils across the Black Country.

"These vaccines offer the best protection for teenagers as they start their journey into adulthood and start mixing more widely – whether going to college, starting work, travelling or going to festivals.

"So, if your child has missed our on their vaccinations, because they were off school or are home-education, please book an appointment at one of the catch-up clinics being held in the coming weeks."

The clinics will be held at Bizspace on Planetary Road on May 30 from 9am to 1.30pm and at the Mander Centre Health Hub on June 10 from 9am to 1.30pm.

To make an appointment, call 01902 200077 and for more information visit gov.uk/government/publications/immunisations-for-young-people

Health
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News