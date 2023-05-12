Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Staffordshire nurses win NHS quality award for pastoral care

By Adam SmithStaffordshireHealthPublished:

Stafford's County Hospital's nurses have been awarded the NHS pastoral care quality award for international nurses and midwives.

Staffordshire's award winning nurses
Staffordshire's award winning nurses

The prestigious award recognises the commitment University Hospitals of North Midlands have made towards international recruitment and for providing high-quality pastoral care to internationally educated nurses and midwives during the recruitment processes and their employment.

Stella Underwood, UHNM International Nurse Lead, said: “We are very proud to receive this award and to be recognised for the work we do for our international nurses and midwives. We always ensure our nurses and midwives feel supported and guided through every step of their journey with UHNM.”

UHNM’s international nurse recruitment programme was launched in 2021 and has successfully recruited more than 300 nurses from across the world. Nurses have been employed at Royal Stoke University Hospital and County Hospital.

Successful candidates are offered pastoral support by the corporate nursing team to every candidate in all aspects of their recruitment journey, including accommodation recommendations, OSCE exam support, training and development and a support network of staff that have arrived overseas themselves.

Health
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News