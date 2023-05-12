Staffordshire nurses win NHS quality award for pastoral care

Staffordshire's award winning nurses

The prestigious award recognises the commitment University Hospitals of North Midlands have made towards international recruitment and for providing high-quality pastoral care to internationally educated nurses and midwives during the recruitment processes and their employment.

Stella Underwood, UHNM International Nurse Lead, said: “We are very proud to receive this award and to be recognised for the work we do for our international nurses and midwives. We always ensure our nurses and midwives feel supported and guided through every step of their journey with UHNM.”

UHNM’s international nurse recruitment programme was launched in 2021 and has successfully recruited more than 300 nurses from across the world. Nurses have been employed at Royal Stoke University Hospital and County Hospital.