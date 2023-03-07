Nursery director's life 'transformed' by hearing aids after decades of poor hearing

Kayleigh Jenkinson

Nursery director Kayleigh Jenkinson had the aids fitted at Specsavers Cannock after being told by doctors years earlier that nothing could be done to help.

The 35-year-old, from Staffordshire, said: "As soon as the hearing aids were in my ears, I couldn’t believe the difference. My tinnitus had practically disappeared and for the first time in years, I could hear the clock ticking.

"My mum and I were in tears, mainly from the relief that it had actually worked. I no longer have to worry about hearing people or places being too busy. I can hear all the children’s quiet voices at nursery instead of straining to hear them. It wouldn’t be an understatement to say that it’s transformed my life."

Kayleigh said she struggled with her hearing all through school, just agreeing with what was being said to save her the embarrassment of asking people to repeat themselves.

"Being in large groups or busy environments caused me anxiety as I’d worry I couldn’t hear what people were saying," she said. "Even work could be tricky as the nursery is a very busy setting and it could be so overwhelming when it’s noisy."

As a child, Kayleigh had grommets fitted which made a slight difference for a while but it didn’t last. After being referred to a doctor six years ago, she was told her hearing was definitely deteriorating but that they couldn’t do anything to help her at that time.

When she was finally referred to audiologist Meena Kumari at the Specsavers store in Cannock shopping centre after her hearing continued to get worse, Kayleigh didn’t hold out much hope.

"It’s quite embarrassing having such bad hearing at my age so I wasn’t too hopeful when I first got to the Specsavers store but the tests took no time at all and Meena confirmed I could have hearing aids," she added.

Meena added: "I am delighted we were able to help Kayleigh, who had suffered from hearing loss since she was young. Seeing her face light up when her new aids were switched on, as well as her mum’s reaction, is difficult to put into words.

"Not only did Kayleigh's hearing return but so did her smile and her confidence. Her mum said how happy she was that her daughter was receiving the help that she had needed for so long.