Pop-up Covid and flu clinic opening in Walsall

Covid vaccination

The clinic, near Poundland on High Street, is open from 9am-2pm to help residents get vaccinated ahead of the festive season.

Those who are aged over 50, pregnant, frontline health and social care workers or living with certain health conditions are encouraged to get their booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. It helps improve the protection from the first two doses of the vaccine and helps against getting seriously ill from Covid-19.

Vaccines will also be offered to anyone aged 18 and over who is eligible for a first, second or booster dose. More dates and other venues will be announced in the New Year.

Stephen Gunther, director of public health said: "Vaccines continue to our best line of defence against Covid-19 and flu, and vaccination is clinically proven to reduce your risk of getting seriously ill and catching or spreading the virus.

"Along with NHS colleagues, we are trying to make it as easy as possible for anyone who is eligible to have their vaccines to maximise their protection this winter.

“You don't need to bring ID, have an NHS number or be registered with a GP to access the vaccine. There is no need to book an appointment.

“I hope as many people as possible will pop down to their local pop-up clinic and take up the offer.”

Sally Roberts, chief nursing officer for the NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “This week marks the 2nd anniversary of the Covid-19 programme and, in this time, we have delivered more than 2.7 million vaccines to local people.

“These community pop-up vaccine clinics are a great example of the combined efforts in the Black Country to make sure no one gets left behind when it comes to having the Covid-19 vaccine."