Kidderminster to host vital emergency service training exercise

Coniston House, Hurcott Road., Kidderminster

The two-hour programme organised by Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service will feature a series of out simulated scenarios at Coniston House in Hurcott Road and its immediate surroundings on Thursday.

Up to ten fire appliances will be deployed from fire stations right across the counties including Tenbury Wells with support from West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service.

Alongside staff, a number of community volunteers will act as members of the public affected by an incident, providing the firefighters with realistic opportunities to rescue people and provide emergency first aid under pressure.

The exercise controller will be Watch Commander Andrew Dalton, from Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service north district, who said: “This will be an invaluable opportunity to test out and improve our fire and rescue procedures.

“Careful planning means that our emergency fire and rescue response capabilities will remain at normal levels throughout the day for the safety of the area and elsewhere in Herefordshire and Worcestershire, and we have notified local residents of the exercise.

"We’ve received total support from the local community to date and I’d like to thank them for their patience while we undertake this vital training.”