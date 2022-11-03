Notification Settings

How easy is it to see your GP? Take part in our survey

Health

Have you tried to get a doctor’s appointment recently? Take part in our online surbey and let us know your experiences.

GP services have been under immense pressure through lockdown and many still face a struggle to deal with patients seeking help.

Today we launch a survey to gauge your views on how easy you find it to access your doctor and how you feel you are served by your GP surgery.

Have you faced unanswered calls to your surgery or wait on the line only to be told there is no GP available?

Do you see the same doctor each time or is it a different face when you pay a visit?

And are you happy for your consultation to be on the end of a phone line or through a computer screen?

