Staffordshire pays silent tribute to our 999 heroes

Ben Adams at the event

More than two million people work and volunteer with the emergency services across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent.

Staffordshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Ben Adams marked national Emergency Services Day by taking part in a two-minutes' silence alongside Chief Constable Chris Noble, Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett, Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Glynn Luznyj, West Midlands Ambulance Service Operational Manager, Mark Hayes. Deputy Lieutenant Simon Tonking and the force Chaplain.

The annual event, usually takes place annually on September 9 but was postponed as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. is held to mark the contribution to society made by those who work and volunteer in policing, fire services, the NHS and other emergency services.

Mr Adams said: “Emergency Services Day is an opportunity to recognise and thank our emergency service workers and volunteers, past and present, who regularly put their lives on the line to serve our communities.

“Both police and fire services in Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent continue to evolve, requiring even greater skills, commitment and adaptability from their officers and staff. The nature of crime itself has changed over recent years and fire services have taken on additional challenges to better assist partners in their work to protect people.

“Our emergency services workers have shown resilience, passion and a real dedication in adapting to these changes and I would like to take this opportunity to again thank our police officers, fire fighters, staff and volunteers, and, of course, their families, for their selfless behaviour which keep us all safe.”

Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Glynn Luznyj, said: “Emergency Services Day is an opportunity to remember and pay tribute to those emergency service workers who have sacrificed their lives to protect others.

“The day also gives us an opportunity to thank our firefighters and support staff who go above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis. Whether that be rescuing someone from a burning building, fundraising for charity or being the only person, an isolated individual may have spoken to that day.

The event

“Our staff attend some difficult incidents, traumas that they couldn’t deal with without the support of their police and ambulance colleagues. Together, we are a team united by our desire to look after the people of Staffordshire.”

Chief Constable Chris Noble, of Staffordshire Police, said: ‘We remember more than 7,500 members of the emergency services who have been killed in the line of duty over the last 200 years.

“Officers in our region and across the country, show exemplary determination and courage on a daily basis in serving and caring for our communities.

“Since the modern police force was established in 1829, we have seen thousands of officers and emergency service colleagues give their lives.

“It is important that we recognise their extraordinary efforts, put faith in those serving our communities in the present and inspire the future generation of police officers and emergency service colleagues who will continue to place our communities at the heart of everything they do.”

West Midlands Ambulance Service Operational Manager, Mark Hayes said: “No-one can be under any illusion about the scale of the challenge the NHS and our ambulance service staff and volunteers have faced over the last two and half years, as we fought the appalling impact of COVID-19. Never before have we faced such danger in carrying out our duty to serve and protect the people of Staffordshire and the wider West Midlands.

“While we are fortunate that we are the only ambulance service not to have lost staff to this cruel virus, many of my colleagues have suffered personal loss through the death of a loved one, making their journey to work, that little bit harder.