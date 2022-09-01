£1 million grant shared out to support young Sandwell people with mental health concerns

A project led by Sandwell Council children's services has boosted the support available locally to youngsters in crisis.

It comes as NHS Digital figures show 16,195 children and young people had at least one contact with mental health services in the NHS Black Country and West Birmingham CCG area in the 12 months to May.

This was up from 16,045 in April and the most since local figures were first recorded in July 2021.

Sandwell Council has teamed up with partners in the voluntary sector to award a £1m grant to organisations for the delivery of targeted help.

There have been 13 organisations funded to complete programmes providing a broad range of support for young people aged five to 18, including one-to-one and group work, mentoring and counselling.

So far, more than 2,000 children have been reached as part of this emotional wellbeing programme.

Council officers say they believe this is a unique way to use the funding made available from government for Covid-19 recovery.

Those benefitting from the project include children and young people who have witnessed domestic abuse, children in care and young people who have been exploited.

The organisations involved in delivering sessions around emotional wellbeing and mental health are already established in the area.

Grants were awarded following a multi-agency panel decision against a defined criteria.

The funding allows them to boost the number of sessions they can provide and to target those groups of young people who may not otherwise get support.

Councillor Simon Hackett, Sandwell Council's cabinet member for children and education said: "I'm really pleased that Sandwell is leading the way in supporting children and young people through this programme, which is focussed on supporting their emotional wellbeing using a variety of activities including counselling, mentoring, sports and arts.

"We know from reports that during the pandemic, our children have faced a difficult period that has affected them from missing education and seeing their friends, and this programme can help make Sandwell a healthier and happier place for future generations."

Sandwell Council of Voluntary Organisations (SCVO) has been instrumental in delivering the project and helping to distribute the grants available to the local voluntary sector.

Mark Davis, chief executive of SCVO, said: "Since the pandemic, there has been an undoubted increase of the number of children needing support.

"We are delighted to be involved in this project and the funding has been a real boost to our voluntary sector. From feedback we've had, it has made a real difference to the children and young people we have been able to reach."

Mags Courts, head of CAMHS Commissioning Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: "Black Country Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has found a significant increase in young people seeking support for a range of emotional wellbeing needs in recent times.