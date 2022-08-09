Awards joy for programme to help nurses from ethnic backgrounds get leadership roles

The Developing Aspirant Ethnic Minority Leaders (DAL) Programme was launched after NHS data revealed 26 per cent of the nursing and midwifery workforce are from a BAME background but only 2.6 per cent of provider chief nurses.

The DAL Programme was designed by ethnic minority nurses and midwives for ethnic minority nurses and midwives aiming to provide holistic, bespoke professional leadership support. The programme has shortlisted for an equality and diversity award at November's Health Service Journal's awards.

Afrah Muflihi, equality, diversity and inclusion lead midwife from Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals Trust, said: “The Midlands Aspirant Leadership Programme has provided me with new skill sets and the confidence to grow in my current role and plan my future ambitions, safe in the knowledge I have been enabled to negotiate barriers ahead of me.”