Bake a cake and hold a tea party for NHS charities

Cake bake for charity

The celebration takes place on July 5 and Your Trust Charity, the registered charity of Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, will be marking the day with a small tea party at Sandwell Hospital.

Funds raised will go towards enhancing the experiences of patients, their families and staff working for the organisation, with a focus on the new Midland Metropolitan University Hospital, currently under construction. The Trust also runs City Hospital, in Birmingham, Rowley Regis Hospital, Leasowes Intermediate Care Centre and a number of GP practices.

Last year nationally more than 4,800 hosts signed up, collectively raising over £500,000. In addition to individuals, schools, community groups and organisations, more than 150 NHS charities were involved, including Your Trust Charity.

Johnny Shah, head of Your Trust Charity, said: “We are proud to be a part of this annual event where our community can celebrate their local NHS Trust and the hard work that our dedicated staff do for our population. The funds we raised last year from our fundraisers including the Big Tea helped us to make a real difference for so many people, including running a number of pop-up wellbeing hubs for staff across our sites, and setting up a volunteer befriending service for our patients living with and beyond cancer.

“We have also been able to support our community through our ‘Inside Outside’ programme as part of the Trust’s art in hospital strategy. This has brought together artists, children and young people from 13 local schools and clinicians to create high quality art, which will eventually be showcased in the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital."