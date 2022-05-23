New lease secured on Have a Heart Wolverhampton rehabilitation centre

Ken Timmis and Chris Scordis from Have a Heart charity with Andy Ward

Have A Heart Wolverhampton is a spin off from Wolverhampton Coronary Aftercare Support Group, which has raised over £2 million to help cardiac patients and their carers since being founded in 1985.

Andy Ward, an associate solicitor at law firm Mfg, acted for the charity to conclude the deal for the Salisbury Street property - reviewing and negotiating the lease on behalf of the charity.

Mr Ward said: "Wolverhampton Coronary After Care Support Group has been offering long-term rehabilitation for many years and they decided the time was right to improve the service and protect itself for the future.

"The building has been leased to create a Cardiovascular Rehabilitation Centre which will allow the existing long term rehabilitation service to be moved from various rented spaces around Wolverhampton to Salisbury Street.

"It has been a privilege to work with Have A Heart and seeing up close the incredibly important work they do every day with people who rely on their care. I wanted to ensure the deal ticked every box the charity needed and to ensure there were no delays or nasty surprises so their staff could concentrate on what they are good at - caring for people."

Chris Scordis, Director of Have A Heart Wolverhampton, explained why the new rehabilitation centre is key to the charity's future.

He said: "Creating this facility will make the service sustainable for the future and allow us to increase the availability and flexibility of the current service. We can also create a gym area for members which will help increase their confidence and add new options which compliment exercise-based rehabilitation."

"We will have the space for specialist exercise classes and meeting rooms will be made available for charity and community use."

He added: "We were delighted how Andy and everyone at mfg Solicitors made the process of leasing the building so easy as the last thing we could have afforded was needless delays and hold ups."