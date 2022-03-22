Fay braves the shave for two good causes

Fay Yates had her hair chopped off

Fay Yates, aged 32, from Penkridge, braved the shave to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support and donated her cut locks to the Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real-hair wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer.

Students studying for hairdressing qualifications carried out the cut at the college’s New Era hair training academy, in Bilston Street in the city centre, and provided the service free of charge to help with Fay’s fundraising efforts.

Fay Yates has donated her cut locks to the Little Princess Trust

Fay, who raised more than £2,500, said: “The service provided by both charities to patients affected by cancer is amazing and I am delighted to be able to raise money to support the vital work of both organisations.

"I’m excited to rock my new look – it’s a small price to pay for supporting such worthwhile causes and if the money I raise can help just one person, it’ll all be worth it.”

Fay's hair was cut off at City of Wolverhampton College's New Era hair training academy

People can still support Fay by donating online.

To support Fay’s fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support visit justgiving.com/fundraising/fay-yates1 or for the Little Princess Trust go to justgiving.com/fundraising/fay-yates2