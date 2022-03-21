Name for new Sandwell health centre unveiled

Councillor Suzanne Hartwell, Rashpal Bishop, Sandwell's Director of Adult Social Care, and Sarah Olay

Harvest View was chosen following several consultation events with people, healthcare professionals and council staff.

The £14m scheme in Harvest Road, Rowley Regis, which is on track to be opened this summer, will provide on-site specialist support from health and social care staff, to get people back home after a hospital visit or for people who need some structured support to avoid a hospital stay altogether.

It will include 80 individual bedrooms and facilities such as a physiotherapy facility, large communal areas, kitchen space, laundry facilities, treatment rooms, hairdressing salon and resident lounges.

Alongside the state-of-the-art amenities, the centre will also include features that will ensure accessibility throughout the building for people with limited mobility and wheelchair users.

An event to recruit staff for various roles that will be needed at the centre will take place on April 1 at the council chambers, Oldbury Council House.

Sarah Oley, a directorate lead for primary care at Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “The opening of Harvest View represents another exciting opportunity to deliver integrated health and social care services across our system for the people of Sandwell, building on the positive work we have already started with Discharge To Assess (D2A).

“The unit will have a strong focus on ‘home-first’ reablement and supporting individuals to live as independently as possible following a social care or health crisis and avoiding unnecessary placements for people in long term care facilities, and as a team we will be proud to deliver that ambition for our local population.”

Councillor Suzanne Hartwell, Sandwell Council’s cabinet member for adults, social care and health said: “Harvest View will be such a great facility for residents and will provide the care and support people need to get them back home after a hospital stay.”

It is expected that the centre will be complete by July.

