Thrill-seekers challenged to zip wire alongside new hospital

The Midland Met.

Intrepid riders will have the chance to whizz past the length of the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Smethwick from the top of a crane positioned on site, reaching speeds of up to 35mph.

The £660 million Midland Met will open next year and be run by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust, becoming the main hospital for people in the area.

All money raised across the two days in September will go to the Midland Met appeal run by Your Trust Charity, the trust's registered charity.

Frontline medic Dr Sarb Clare, who is also deputy medical director at the trust, is taking part along with several of her colleagues and her 14-year-old son. She said: “This is going to be an amazing experience on the site of our fantastic super hospital – a state-of-the-art hospital that will deliver high quality care and provide a real opportunity to change the landscape of healthcare.”

Dr Clare added: “Taking part in the zip wire challenge isn’t just about the adventure though. It’s also about raising money which will go towards enhancing the experiences of our patients, their families and the staff at the new hospital. It will pay for things like children’s play areas and will be a space for the community and staff to connect, learn and be a fundamental part of the hospital.