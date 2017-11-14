Placements suspended at two Walsall care homes over safety fears

Healthcare watchdog, the Care Quality Commission (CQC), has taken the step to suspend placements over ‘safety and quality’ concerns.

The two homes banned from taking residents have not been identified and no details about why the decision has been made have been given.

A Walsall Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) quality and safety report, states: “Suspensions of new placements are in place within two nursing homes following concerns regarding quality and safety of care provided and recent CQC inspections.

“Separate multi-agency strategy meetings with both of the home management teams have been held.

“Action plans have been developed to outline required improvements.

“The homes will continue to be supported by the Nursing Home Quality Improvement project and the CCG to achieve the improvements.

“However, given the size of both homes, this has a significant impact on the capacity of nursing home provision for the borough.

“The CCG is also actively working with local authority colleagues to transfer residents from a recently inadequately inspected care home in the borough, which has been removed from the local contract framework agreement.”

Advertising

There are several care homes in the borough rated Inadequate by the CQC and neither, the CCG or council would state which two homes were being referred to.

Councillor Diane Coughlan at Walsall Council said: “The wellbeing and safety of all residents is one of our key priorities in making a positive difference to the lives of Walsall people.

“The Council will always work closely with the CQC in regard to any concerns they have regarding privately owned residential care homes and will work with affected residents and their families to ensure they receive suitable care and that any disruptions are limited.”