We visited Wolverhampton's worst hotspots for fly-tipping - here's what we found

A council-run website, Shop a Tipper, allows residents who spot fly-tipped rubbish – or a fly tipper in action – to report the crime online. The council is also offering a £100 gift card to anyone who can provide reliable information that leads to a fine.

The website says the new campaign was launched to encourage residents to report fly tippers and 'make them pay for their selfish criminal acts'. Residents who report the offender to the council can be rewarded a £100 reward following the payment of a Fixed Penalty Notice or a successful prosecution.

Fly-tipped waste generally consists of materials such as household waste, large domestic items such as fridges and furniture, garden refuse, commercial waste, such as building rubble and soil, asbestos waste and tyres.

Below are the hotspots listed on shopatipper.com, and what – if anything – was found there when we visited.