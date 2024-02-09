'Be prepared!' Road users urged to avoid low lying ground amid amber flood warnings

The warning comes as rain continues to fall on the Black Country and the wider West Midlands. Walkers and road users have been told to be cautious of side roads and low-lying land.

On the gov.uk flood warning website, the group warned: "We expect flooding between Horseley Heath and Castle Vale and the Ford Brook between Walsall and Bescot.

"Further light rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours."

The latest flood alert was applied to the low-lying lands and roads between Horseley Heath, Castle Vale on the River Tame and the Bescot area on the Ford Brook.

The warning continued: "We are closed monitoring the situation and our incidents response staff will be out clearing weed screens and actively checking river levels and the weather forecast.

"Please avoid using low-lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses and stay aware in case further warnings are issued. Flood Alert area: Low-lying land and roads between Horseley Heath and Castle Vale on the River Tame and Bescot on the Ford Brook."

The latest updates come following yesterday's amber flood warnings, which saw the river levels at the Halesowen Manor Way river gauge rise as the result of heavy rainfall yesterday morning.

The River Stour and Smestow Brook in the Black Country and South Staffordshire are still subjected to an amber flood warning today.